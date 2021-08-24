“The apocalypse we’re in right now is pretty scary”

“The Tomorrow War” (launch: July 2nd on Amazon Prime) is about nothing less than saving the world: A group of time travelers from the year 2051 arrives today to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years into the In the future, humanity is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope of survival is to send soldiers and civilians from the present to the future to join the fight there. Among the recruits is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his little daughter, he allies with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski), among others, to rewrite the fate of the planet. In the RND interview, Chris Pratt and Yvonne Strahovski talk about their latest film:

The film “The Tomorrow War” throws up apocalyptic scenes. What kind of apocalypse would you be most afraid of?

Chris Pratt: Any apocalypse would likely be very scary. I don’t know if there was an apocalyptic situation at all that you wouldn’t scare me.

Yvonne Strahovski: So the one in the movie is pretty terrible.

Pratt: The one we’re in right now is pretty scary too. (laughs) But alien invasions would probably be the scariest.









Strahovski: … or if something gigantic from space hit the earth and only two people would survive.

Pratt: … especially if it were just the two of us – and we didn’t have our hair and make-up team with us. (laughs)

If you could travel through time like your movie characters: what would you like to change in the world?

Strahovski: On a time travel I would like to see that people take better care of their planet. If we’re talking about apocalypses and the end of mankind …

Pratt: I would just buy bitcoins. (laughs) What time would you travel to? What would you stop

Strahovski: The deforestation just to better protect the planet. We won’t survive if we don’t protect the planet’s biodiversity.

Pratt: Yes. I would find a way to cleanse the oceans – and buy bitcoins. These three things (laughs).

Chris Pratt, your character Dan wants to save the world for your little daughter. They are both parents of young children too. How did that affect you playing your role?

Pratt: Having your own child gives you a lot when you play someone who has a child. It’s a very unique connection to fall back on. Dan, my character, is being drafted into this war that is taking place in the future. And if he doesn’t go, his wife will be called up in his place. This is an opportunity for this 40 year old man to give his life for his daughter and wife. As a father, there is no question for me that I would do the same. That’s what I brought into this role as a father: understanding the connection between myself and a child I would give my life for.