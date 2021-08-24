That’s why Hollywood star Cameron Diaz doesn’t want to make films

It’s been a while since you could admire Cameron Diaz (48) on screen. Your last project, the remake of the musical “Annie”, was seven years ago. Since then, the actress’s private life has come into focus: Her love affair with the musician Benji Madden (42) was crowned at the end of 2019 with the birth of their daughter Raddix. Cameron’s new job as a mother leaves no room for her acting career at the moment.

In an interview with Yahoo Finance Presents the 48-year-old stressed that she was completely satisfied with what she currently has. You have already observed with friends how career and motherhood collide with each other. She never wanted to get into that position. “It’s a different time in my life now. Now I’m here and this is the most fulfilling thing I’ve ever done in my life”the movie star raved about the new chapter in his life. At the moment she just doesn’t have what it takes to make a film, because she puts all of her energy into her small family.

Would like to categorically exclude Cameron but not a return to Hollywood. “Will I ever make a movie again? I’m not dying for it, but will I? I don’t know, I have no idea. Maybe, never say never”she admitted Quarantined with Bruce a. The fans of the “Knight and Day” star can at least hope a little.

advertisement

Instagram / benjaminmadden Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz

advertisement







Instagram / benjaminmadden Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz, August 2015

advertisement

Cameron Diaz, actress

1171 If your daughter is older, definitely! 315 No, I don’t think so …



Tips for CodeList? Just send an email to: info@codelist.biz