Table 19 – First trailer for the wedding comedy with Anna Kendrick

Despite their reputation, weddings can be a very uncomfortable endeavor, especially for guests. Anna Kendrick has to experience this in Table 19, for which a first trailer has been published . There she plays Eloise, who as the best man’s friend should actually be the maid of honor at a wedding – but when her boyfriend suddenly separates from her, she loses this position, but decides to attend the wedding anyway. Once there, she is placed at the furthest table with the number 19, where apparently all those are placed with whom the bridal couple did not really know what to do with. The chain of inconveniences is therefore preprogrammed.









The production of the film was announced back in 2009. The script comes from the Baghead directors and writers Mark Duplass and Jay Duplass, who were originally supposed to direct, but waived it in the course of the pre-production. They were replaced by Jeffrey Blitz, director of Rocket Science, where he also worked with Anna Kendrick. The other members of the hated table number 19 are played by Lisa Kudrow, Craig Robinson, June Squibb, Stephen Merchant and Tony Revolori, who has wanted to continue to establish himself in the cinema since his breakthrough at the Grand Budapest Hotel. Table 19 has a theatrical release in the USA and Great Britain on 1/20/17. A release date is not yet known for Germany and it is very likely that it will only be released on DVD in this country.

What do you think of the trailer for Table 19?