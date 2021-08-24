Sylvester Stallone suggests a whole new direction for “The Expendables 4”

Action movie fans have been fed new hints about “The Expendables 4” for several years. Now Sylvester Stallone has reported again with a cryptic message that suggests a completely new thrust.

Many fans consider the 80s to be one of the great periods of action film, in which stars like Arnold Schwarzenegger (“Terminator”), Bruce Willis (“Die Hard”) or Sylvester Stallone (“Rambo”) with their loud blockbusters in went down in film history. With the previous three “The Expendables” parts, the lead-laden magic of yore should be revived. The fourth part has been in the planning for some time and is becoming more and more concrete, as franchise figurehead Stallone leaked. The superstar, who is also very active on the internet, recently turned to his fans again on Instagram and gave them a new update. Again, his contribution is quite mysterious. But true fans know that this time he hinted at something very special.

Is Jason Statham getting his own movie?

Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham in “The Expendables” 20th Century Fox So far one could assume: Stallone is talking about a new “Expendables” movie, so it’s one too. In other words, the whole bunch of testosterone-pregnant guys will be back for a glorious bloodbath. Or maybe not? But now Stallone has mentioned for the first time that he is actually working on an offshoot and that filming should start as early as October. The current working title is probably “Christmas story“.