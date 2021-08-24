Sofia Vergara

Sofía Vergara became known in Latin America with a commercial for Pepsi, whereupon she was hired by the Spanish-language television broadcaster Univision to present various programs. Before her television career, Sofía Margarita Vergara, who was born on July 10, 1972 in Baranquilla, Colombia, mainly worked as a model. The comedy film “A Lot of Trouble”, which Vergara shot in 2002 with Tim Allen and Rene Russo, finally helped her break through in Hollywood. On television, she has appeared in front of the camera for sitcoms and series, including a Latin American version of “Desperate Housewives” and the lawyer series “Dirty Sexy Money”. In “Modern Family”, an American mockumentary, Vergara embodies the role of Gloria Delgado-Pritchett and was nominated three times for an Emmy and once for the Golden Globe Award – each for the best supporting actress. The actress and mother of one son is also regularly involved in social causes and is a role model for many Latin American women. This earned her the title “Hispanic Woman of the Year” in 1999 and the “Women of Hope” award in 2002.