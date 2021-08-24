So she overcame her low point

RTL.de>feeds>
March 14, 2021 – 8:30 clock
Selena Gomez has spoken about the biggest low point of her life.
The 28-year-old singer had to go through a turbulent time in the past few years. She underwent a kidney transplant three years ago after lupus disease began to attack her organs. She also had to cope with the separation from on / off friend Justin Bieber. Last year the surprising statement: On Miley Cyrus’ Instagram talk show, ‘Bright Minded’, the singer revealed: “I realized that I am bipolar.” Today she knows that it was precisely this openness that enabled her to overcome her low point. Gomez in an interview with ‘Vogue’: “When I stopped and accepted my vulnerability and decided to tell my true story to people – I finally felt liberated.” However, she still has problems sleeping: “I think about my life and ask myself: ‘What do I do with it?’ and then it becomes this spiral. “
At some point she could even imagine stopping music. Some time ago the singer was asked by Dazed magazine if she regretted something she had been through. Gomez replied, “No, no. I mean, there are certain things that I wish I hadn’t. But without them, I wouldn’t be the voice I am for people who have been through the same thing.”
