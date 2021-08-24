So she overcame her low point

The 28-year-old singer had to go through a turbulent time in the past few years. She underwent a kidney transplant three years ago after lupus disease began to attack her organs. She also had to cope with the separation from on / off friend Justin Bieber. Last year the surprising statement: On Miley Cyrus’ Instagram talk show, ‘Bright Minded’, the singer revealed: “I realized that I am bipolar.” Today she knows that it was precisely this openness that enabled her to overcome her low point. Gomez in an interview with ‘Vogue’: “When I stopped and accepted my vulnerability and decided to tell my true story to people – I finally felt liberated.” However, she still has problems sleeping: “I think about my life and ask myself: ‘What do I do with it?’ and then it becomes this spiral. “







