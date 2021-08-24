Singer threatens beheading – she is now suing Rihanna for $ 10 million

Rihanna is being sued for $ 10 million in damages. Angela Weiss / AFP

Because Rihanna played the wrong music at the fashion show of her fashion label, the interpreter threatens to be beheaded. At least that’s what the musician is now claiming in a $ 10 million damages lawsuit against the superstar singer and designer

According to court documents available to TMZ, the performer had delivered two versions of her song before the Savage X Fenty online show: “I made it very clear to the Fenty people that one version contains Islamic religious verses and the other does not. And explicitly warned against playing the version with the sacred Islamic proverbs ”.

Singer suffered panic attacks and depression

But that’s exactly what happened during the live stream show, to which millions of viewers had tuned in. According to her own statement, the interpreter received death threats almost immediately and has been hiding ever since. In particular, the constant threats from indignant Muslims to behead her or to murder her in any other way have led the musician to “panic attacks and depression”.









Rihannas posted her apology on Instagram. Instagram

It is undisputed that Rihanna has already admitted her mistake. Immediately after the show and the following Shitstorm, she publicly apologized for it in a social media post on Instagram. With the words: “I want to thank the Muslim community for informing me of a huge mistake during our Savage x Fenty show that was unintentionally offensive. I want, and this is very important to me, to apologize for this unintentional but negligent mistake. We understand that we have hurt many of our Muslim brothers and sisters, and I feel incredibly sorry for that from the bottom of my heart. I never play with disrespectful behavior towards God or any religion. So it was completely irresponsible that we used the song for this project. In the future we will make sure that this never happens again. I thank you for your forgiveness and understanding. Rih “

Even when the fashion show was being recorded, the sections with the controversial song passages were digitally deleted afterwards. So far, neither Rihanna nor her lawyers have responded to the lawsuit.