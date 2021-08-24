She earns a lot more on Onlyfans than on Twitch

The 33-year-old streamer Natalia “Alinity” Mogollon is known on Twitch for her streams to Apex Legends and has repeatedly caused scandals there. She now says: On the platform “Onlyfans”, on which nude photos are shared, she earns 60 times more than with her content on the gaming platform Twitch.
This is what Alinity says about her merit: In an interview with the Twitch streamer Mizkif, Alinity indicates how much she earns on “Onlyfans”. Mizkif asks Alinity whether she earns more money on Twitch or more on Onlyfans – he does not say the platform “Onlyfans”, but shows it with clicks.
“I don’t want to tell you exactly how much I earn on the two platforms. But let me put it this way: In two months on Onlyfans I have earned what I would have earned in 10 years on Twitch. “
Mizkif is stunned and makes it stand out in terms of miming.
Following the clip, Mizkif then says: Alinity would be a “top dog” on Twitch, she actually had breeders. But there are also streamers who have 30 viewers for “Just Chatting” on Twitch and who convert half a million US dollars a year on Onlyfans.
“Onlyfans” is a hot topic on Twitch
This is behind it: “Onlyfans” is therefore an attractive topic for many viewers on Twitch because they have the impression that some streamers only use Twitch as an advertising platform to attract viewers’ attention. They don’t actually earn their money on Twitch, but on Onlyfans, where there are nude pictures for money.
Critics explain phenomena such as the “hot tub” streams, in which streamers in swimwear can be seen on Twitch. The critics believe:
- The sexualized portrayals of the streamers on Twitch attracts viewers who are receptive to female stimuli
- On Twitch, however, the content is largely suitable for minors in order not to violate the rules of Twitch
- On Onlyfans there is the full program for a fee
In the opinion of the critics, Twitch would have to take decisive action against even “slight sexualization” if there was such a commercial intention behind it.
But Twitch does not seem to want to ban the hot tub streams, because they have no handle against the “swimwear” streams: They move within the rules of their platform. In the meantime, Twitch has created its own category for such streams to separate them from “Just Chatting”.
The discussion about only fans became known when a streamer made a faux pas. She wanted to record a striptease for only fans, but broadcast the show on Twitch:
