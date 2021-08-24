Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings competition – Win 1 fan pack

Coming soon Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theaters. We not only have a raffle for you, but also some fun facts about Marvel to shorten the waiting time for the cinema release:

The first Marvel work appeared in October 1939 under the name “Marvel Comics” Timely Comics Verlag and cost only 10 cents per issue.

In the 1990s, Michael Jackson had a keen interest in buying the film rights to Spider-Man. Stan Lee refused him, however.

Jeremy Renner takes on the role of Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In order to perfect his bow and arrow skills, the racer even trained with professional archers who have already participated in the Olympic Games.

Tom Hiddleston originally applied for the role of Thor. To improve his casting chances, he followed a strict diet and gained more than 25 pounds of muscle mass. Ultimately, however, it was Chris Hemsworth who was supposed to portray Thor – and Hiddleston famously took on the role of Thor’s brother Loki.

