Rihanna is a billionaire: this is how the musician reacts!

Rihanna (33) made it all the way to the top! The singer comes from a humble background. At the age of only 15 she founded a girl band, got her first record deal a little later and took off as a solo artist. But the Barbadian-born chart topper has also made a name for herself over the years as an actress and in the cosmetics and fashion business – obviously more than successful: She is now a billionaire. Well responded Rihanna on this special milestone!

Paparazzi asked the “Umbrella” interpreter how she felt now that she was officially a billionaire. Rihannas The answer was more than modest: “God is good.” In the past, the winner of several Grammy Awards confessed to her belief several times and stressed several times that God had put her on her way.

So she found emotional words for the 15th anniversary of her hit “Pon De Replay” last year Instagram: “Fifteen years later, I’m here because God led me to you, and you held me up, you supported me, you tolerated me, you loved me.”

Rihanna, musician

Rihanna, singer

Rihanna in February 2020 in Pasadena

153 No, that surprises me. 284 That does not surprise me! Anything else would not have suited her.



