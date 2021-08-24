Tuesday, August 24, 2021
HomeNewsRihanna & Co .: The Rise of Pop Entrepreneurs
News

Rihanna & Co .: The Rise of Pop Entrepreneurs

By Sonia Gupta
0
51




E.t was the deal of the week – maybe not on Wall Street, but definitely in Hollywood: The world’s largest money manager, Blackrock, is paying around $ 500 million for a majority stake in the actress’ production company Reese Witherspoon (45). A handsome sum for a company that has only been around for five years. But Witherspoon, who was once awarded an Oscar for her role in the Johnny Cash film “Walk The Line”, and her founding partners came up with the perfect idea in 2016 to focus on films and series from, about and for cinema, TV and streaming services to produce with women. That has earned her respect in the industry; entrepreneurial success does not just depend on the popularity of the entrepreneur.

Sebastian Balzter

Editor in the economy of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

The singer is even more successful with her business than Witherspoon Rihanna (33), with 250 million records sold, one of the greats in its field. But according to the latest calculations by Forbes magazine, she did not become the wealthiest pop musician in the world with records, CDs and Spotify clicks. But above all thanks to their fashion and cosmetics companies. Its stake in Fenty Beauty, a joint venture with French luxury goods group LVMH, alone is valued at $ 1.4 billion. It sounded a bit old-fashioned as LVMH boss Bernard Arnault recently praised his business partner as a “real entrepreneur”, but was intended as a kind of accolade. At the same time, he signed her as a designer for his fashion empire with brands such as Louis Vuitton, Dior and Givenchy.

Jessica Alba


Jessica Alba
:


Image: AFP

Female role models for the new squad of glamor entrepreneurs, including the reality show sisters who got rich with make-up companies Kylie Jenner (23) and Kim Kardashian (40) as well as the actress who works as a wellness and lifestyle capitalist GWyneth Paltrow (48) there are enough. The American talk show host has been with us the longest Oprah Winfrey (67), who with her production company became the first ever African American woman to become a billionaire in the United States. Even Victoria Beckham (47), once a “Spice Girl”, has established herself as a fashion designer despite all prejudices.

Rihanna


Rihanna
:


Image: dpa




How good that of the actress Jessica Alba (40) will succeed in the long run, however, remains to be seen. She brought her company Honest, which among other things sells baby diapers and cosmetics for customers with particularly high ethical and ecological standards, to the stock exchange in May. On the first day of trading, the company was valued at just under $ 1.5 billion, but is now only worth a little more than half of that.


Previous article10 highlights with the star from Mamma Mia!
Next articleEven Batman star Christian Bale was too hungry for this film
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv