Rihanna & Co .: The Rise of Pop Entrepreneurs

E.t was the deal of the week – maybe not on Wall Street, but definitely in Hollywood: The world’s largest money manager, Blackrock, is paying around $ 500 million for a majority stake in the actress’ production company Reese Witherspoon (45). A handsome sum for a company that has only been around for five years. But Witherspoon, who was once awarded an Oscar for her role in the Johnny Cash film “Walk The Line”, and her founding partners came up with the perfect idea in 2016 to focus on films and series from, about and for cinema, TV and streaming services to produce with women. That has earned her respect in the industry; entrepreneurial success does not just depend on the popularity of the entrepreneur.

Sebastian Balzter Editor in the economy of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

The singer is even more successful with her business than Witherspoon Rihanna (33), with 250 million records sold, one of the greats in its field. But according to the latest calculations by Forbes magazine, she did not become the wealthiest pop musician in the world with records, CDs and Spotify clicks. But above all thanks to their fashion and cosmetics companies. Its stake in Fenty Beauty, a joint venture with French luxury goods group LVMH, alone is valued at $ 1.4 billion. It sounded a bit old-fashioned as LVMH boss Bernard Arnault recently praised his business partner as a “real entrepreneur”, but was intended as a kind of accolade. At the same time, he signed her as a designer for his fashion empire with brands such as Louis Vuitton, Dior and Givenchy.



Female role models for the new squad of glamor entrepreneurs, including the reality show sisters who got rich with make-up companies Kylie Jenner (23) and Kim Kardashian (40) as well as the actress who works as a wellness and lifestyle capitalist GWyneth Paltrow (48) there are enough. The American talk show host has been with us the longest Oprah Winfrey (67), who with her production company became the first ever African American woman to become a billionaire in the United States. Even Victoria Beckham (47), once a “Spice Girl”, has established herself as a fashion designer despite all prejudices.



How good that of the actress Jessica Alba (40) will succeed in the long run, however, remains to be seen. She brought her company Honest, which among other things sells baby diapers and cosmetics for customers with particularly high ethical and ecological standards, to the stock exchange in May. On the first day of trading, the company was valued at just under $ 1.5 billion, but is now only worth a little more than half of that.