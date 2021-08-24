Relaxed days in the island paradise | Luxury vacations in the Seychelles are also currently very popular

Dream destination in the Indian Ocean: The Seychelles inspire with white sandy beaches, azure blue water and bright sunshine.

Even during the corona pandemic, luxury vacationers come every day and enjoy a relaxing break. There are numerous reasons for this, for example almost three quarters of the total population of the Seychelles already enjoy full vaccination protection. The luxury hotel industry in particular is also fully adapting to the special needs of holidaymakers in the current situation. Thanks to the permanently warm temperatures, life in the Seychelles, which does not have a classic rainy season, takes place outdoors. Another advantage: The Seychelles consist of 115 islands, so that the guests are spread out very widely. Seychelles expert SeyVillas presents the most popular islands for luxury travelers.

International luxury on the main islands

Among the 115 islands of the Seychelles, Mahé, Praslin and La Digue are considered to be the main islands. Island hopping between these three islets is ideal for those new to the Seychelles. On all three main islands vacationers will find internationally known luxury hotel chains with the highest lifestyle standards.

Mahé: Economic and cultural heart of the Seychelles

Anyone traveling to the Seychelles, regardless of the final destination island, first arrives on Mahé by plane. The largest island in the archipelago stands for diversity. Even the early settlers called it “Ile d’Abondance” – the “island of abundance”. The beauty of the landscape is abundant here. And almost everyone knows the inviting pictures of fine sandy, palm-fringed beach bays under a bright blue sky. Although many world maps only show the island as a tiny point, Mahé has an area of ​​around 154 square kilometers. The island is also home to the smallest capital in the world – Victoria. For example, jet setters stay overnight at the five-star Kempinski Seychelles Resort Baie Lazare on the southwest coast. The resort is only a few steps away from the eponymous sandy beach Baie Lazare. It shines with an excellent kitchen, its own diving school and an extensive spa area.

Praslin: home of the legendary Coco de Mer

Anyone traveling north-east from Mahé by boat will soon see a long, hilly land mass rising out of the sea. Glowing green, Praslin seems to be approaching from the horizon. After passing the south coast there is a wide, natural bay. Lazare Picault anchored here in 1744 to explore this island after Mahé. He immediately named it “Ile des Palmes”. At this point he did not know that he was just entering the home of the Coco de Mer palm. To this day it is one of the rarest and most extraordinary plants in the world. The Constance Lémuria Seychelles is located on the idyllic northwest coast of Praslin directly at the dream stands Anse Kerlan and Petite Anse Kerlan. A special highlight of the resort is the only 18-hole golf course in the Seychelles. Golf lovers can improve their handicap here while enjoying the fantastic view of the Indian Ocean.

La Digue: island of granite rocks and bicycles

La Digue stands for photo opportunities in abundance, a lot of serenity and tropical idyll. The island combines the landscape characteristics of the archipelago in a uniquely beautiful way. A traditional living environment harmonizes here with contemporary tourism. In fact, most of the photos that shape the human imagination of these dream islands come from here. The natural compositions of granite, sand and palm trees attract not only vacationers, but also advertising companies. Here you produce expressive images and spots, for example for exclusive fashion or other luxury goods. Only a little more than 3,000 people live on the almost ten square kilometers large land mass. If you want to spend your vacation on the bicycle island of La Digue, you can book accommodation at Le Domaine de L’Orangeraie, for example. The resort offers its guests luxury accommodation in a peaceful Zen style. The villas offer spectacular views, and some even have their own small spa temple with an integrated jacuzzi for relaxation.

Robinson Crusoe feeling on the neighboring islands

Holidays on one of the lesser-known islands of the archipelago are even more private. Every island has its own special features and luxury accommodations are embedded in nature. Vacationers switch off completely from everyday life and enjoy modern luxury.

Felicité: A gem off the coast of La Digue

This heavily forested granite islet is located a few kilometers from the north coast of La Digue and the crossing takes only 20 minutes. The rather low island has an area of ​​almost three square kilometers, the highest elevation reaches 277 meters. Félicité, translated as the island of bliss, is particularly convincing with its breathtaking nature. And not without reason: Thanks to extensive environmental protection measures, the private island has a rich biodiversity with a functioning ecosystem. While hiking, snorkeling or kayaking, guests let nature take their toll on them. The only hotel on the island, the Six Senses Zil Pasyon, offers 33 lovingly designed residences, each with its own infinity pool.

Alphonse: Popular destination for fly fishermen

The small, very fertile island of Alphonse stands out due to its striking triangular shape and has a small airfield. Alphonse is considered to be one of the most beautiful flat coral islands in the Seychelles. Like many other Seychelles islands, it was once a place of intensive coconut cultivation – at times the monthly harvest amounted to 100,000 nuts. Fantastic diving grounds await in the waters around the island. In addition, due to the favorable conditions within the lagoon, Alphonse developed into an Eldorado for fly fishermen. If you long for an authentic and pristine island experience, the luxurious Alphonse Island Resort is the place for you. The finest barefoot comfort reigns on the fine sandy dream beach. And holidaymakers can even feel this in the hotel’s own restaurant. Barefoot before the dress code applies here.

High-end luxury in the Seychelles

Not only stars and starlets treat themselves to a particularly high level of luxury on vacation. In addition to the many five-star hotels and ultra-modern properties, the Seychelles also offer ultra-luxurious vacation options.

Frégate: A private treasure island and luxury retreat

50 kilometers east of Mahé is the small granite island of Frégate, with Mont Signal rising up to 125 meters above sea level. The French explorer Lazare Picault gave the island its name in 1744 after the frigate birds found there. The first visitors to Frégate were probably pirates who had to retreat there. Various stories circulate about a remaining treasure. A species-rich jungle grows on the island with its fine sandy beaches, which is almost untouched by tourism. There is a ban for day vacationers. The only resort on the island belongs to the Oetker Collection, probably the finest hotel chain in the world. The guests of the 16 luxurious villas share the island with over 2000 tortoises and hundreds of thousands of birds. Claudia Schiffer, Michael Douglas, Julia Roberts and other celebrities had a good time here. The resort’s income also goes into nature conservation projects – an example of how luxury and ecology can be combined.

North Island: high-end luxury and conservation

Another starting point for vacationers looking for mega-luxury is the North Island Resort on the private island of the same name. Even if the islands of the Seychelles generally stand for luxury: North Island goes one better with superlatives. Robinson feeling: yes – but only in a five-star ambience. Kate and William booked the entire island for ten days in 2011, including over 100 employees, for allegedly 442,000 pounds. Eleven stylish villas, built with environmentally friendly materials, blend in with nature in an original way. In combination with a comprehensive regeneration program, they provide evidence that luxury and nature conservation are compatible. And so North today looks like a handcrafted nature reserve in “splendid isolation”. There are no asphalt roads on the dream island. Fauna and flora can be explored undisturbed by bike or electric caddy. In addition, the range of leisure activities on the island is also gigantic. Sea kayaking, guided hikes, stand-up paddling and morning yoga classes are just some of the diverse activities the island offers. For vacationers who would like to see more, the hotel offers individual helicopter transfers to neighboring islands.

Details and over 100 other islands

