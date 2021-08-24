Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Alba & Co: Hollywood’s Richest Women (Video)

They are pretty, professionally successful and have one thing in common – lots of money!

But Hollywood’s top earners have long ceased to make their money with their art alone.

Above all, pop star Rihanna. She not only earns from 250 million records sold, but also rakes in a lot of money with her fashion and cosmetics company “Fenty Beauty”.

Although the company “Riri” only belongs to 50%, it nevertheless increased its assets to an estimated 1.4 billion euros.

Jessica Alba also relies on cosmetics. The 40-year-old has played in countless Hollywood films and has already won several prizes.

But she got really rich with “The Honest Company”. The company that ethically manufactures baby products and cosmetics has a current market value of around 640 million euros. Alba’s estimated net worth is 170 million.

Even more, namely 234 million euros, Gwyneth Paltrow can call her own. The fortune of the 48-year-old also comes not only from her acting achievements. Your company “Goop” is one of the most famous lifestyle brands in the world.

Reese Witherspoon has just been named the Richest Hollywood Actress. The 45-year-old is said to have a fortune of 340 million euros. The actress is now also a director and producer and makes films about strong women with her company “Hello Sunshine”. Recently, Blackstone, the world’s largest private equity management company, bought shares in its company for a whopping 766 million euros.