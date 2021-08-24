Real rarity: Reese Witherspoon posts a photo with her husband

Reese Witherspoon (45) has found the right man by her side in Jim Toth (51). The Oscar winner and the film producer have been going through life together for over a decade. In 2011, the couple finally made their promise forever and ever. A year later, their son Tennessee James was born, who made their love perfect. Now, after a long time, the actress has finally published a cute photo of herself and her lover.

on Instagram the Big Little Lies actress now posted a sweet snapshot with her sweetheart. “I enjoy the summer nights with my sweet man”, wrote the 45-year-old on the photo. Many enthusiastic comments immediately gathered under the recording. Even some prominent friends of the mother of three insisted on showing their enthusiasm for the rare snapshot Jim to express. “The golden summer couple”, for example, wrote co-star Selma Blair (49) and Chelsea Handler (46) commented: “I love your husband”.

Last month, the former “naturally blonde” leading actress shared a photo of her lover. On the occasion of his 51st birthday, the New Orleans-born beauty revealed in her post that her sweetheart was literally obsessed with all the sports in the world, as well as with healthy food and drives into the sunset. She also called Jim a “wonderful, passionate, and curious husband.”

Instagram / reesewitherspoon Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth in August 2021

Instagram / reesewitherspoon Jim Toth and his son Tennessee James Toth in June 2021

Instagram / reesewitherspoon Reese Witherspoon in June 2021

