Price manipulation at Binance? From Investing.com

3/3



Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano Flows



2/3

Investing.com – It failed to stay above the psychologically important $ 50,000 mark on Tuesday and is currently -0.68% in the red with a BTC price of $ 49,047.

For us, however, it looks better, because at an ETH price of 3352 dollars, a profit of 0.66% is posted, while that increased by 1.99% to 2.9172 dollars.

After all, it recorded a daily plus of 1.0%, which is reflected in an XRP rate of 1.2613. For him, a DOGE rate of $ 0.3101 is down 1.94%. The biggest winner among the top 10 cryptocurrencies is. The SOL rate increased 5.62% to $ 77.41.

El Salvador isn’t forcing companies to accept Bitcoin

Originally, El Salvador wanted to boost its economy with the introduction of Bitcoin. However, it is now becoming apparent that President Nayib Bukele’s plans were a little too ambitious.

Last week, the country’s central bank issued proposals to the established banks on how they should deal with Bitcoin as legal tender. However, there is not much time left until September 7th, the day on which the BTC is supposed to celebrate its debut in El Salvador.

Obviously, the president had to realize that the schedule for implementation was far too tight. In his most recent tweet spoke he therefore believes that no one will be forced to “win Bitcoin customers and grow their business.”

In Article 7 of the Bitcoin Law was called however:

“7. Every entrepreneur must accept Bitcoin as a means of payment if it is offered to him by someone who buys a good or service.”

Will anything change at all after the president’s new tweet for companies, or will everything stay the same?

It is now more than questionable how high the Bitcoin acceptor will be in El Salvador after September 7th.

Solana – the new star in the investment sky?

According to current data from CoinShares, a total of $ 21.3 million went into institutional investment products for the crypto market in the week of August 15-20.









Institutional investors have invested the largest amount in Solana (SOL) products, at $ 7.1 million. Added to this were investments of $ 6.4 million in Cardano (ADA), $ 3.2 million in Ethereum (ETH), $ 1.8 million in Litecoin (LTC), $ 1.1 million in (DOT) and 1 $ 0 million in Ripple (XRP).

Bitcoin, meanwhile, has been shunned by institutional investors, resulting in a cash outflow of $ 2.8 million.

Are Binance users being tricked?

The problems surrounding the Binance cryptocurrency exchange seem to be ongoing. After several countries warned their citizens not to invest money in the crypto market with this unregulated provider, a former Binance “big data programmer” claims that he has evidence of price manipulation.

According to the whistleblower, the evidence is audio and video files, which clearly demonstrate that management is targeting certain long and short positions in order to increase the company’s profits.

In this context, Binance was forced to send the following message to surrender:

“Binance has never acted against its users or manipulated the market in the past and will not do so in the future.”

The Twitter community has a completely different opinion, as serious allegations are raised in the more than 500 replies to this tweet.

So that the matter does not get completely out of hand, the crypto exchange announced legal steps to protect its own interests.

We may never know whether the whistleblower @RealFulltimeApe really had evidence that the prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano & Co were manipulated. In any case, his tweet has disappeared and the account is no longer active.

Reddit is already speculating that both parties have agreed on “hush money”.

From Marco Oehrl