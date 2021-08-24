Pregnancy rumors: Emma Stone wants to start a family

Is Emma Stone (32) now giving any indication that she may be expecting a child? For several months, the rumor mill about the actress’s planning for the next generation has been simmering: at the end of September, the “La La Land” actress was photographed with a suspicious bulge on her stomach. In other paparazzi photos published a few weeks later, she even seemed to have a real baby bump. Now expressed himself Emma finally even on the subject of family planning!

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight said the 31-year-old on the occasion of her dubbing role in the movie “The Croods: A New Age”: “I feel pretty good about starting my own pack.” But she doesn’t think that her “pack” would be as physically capable as the Stone Age extended family in the film. “They’re pretty gruff,” added Emma added. However, she kept to herself whether she was actually expecting a baby.

Had the desire to have children Emma but not always. In 2018 she revealed in Cubit-Interview: “My view of children changed as I got older.” As a teenager, she thought that she would never get married or have children. “And then I got older and I thought I really want to get married, I really want to have children,” said Dave McCary’s (35) partner.









Emma Stone, movie star

Emma Stone in March 2019 in Paris

Emma Stone in September 2018 in New York City

