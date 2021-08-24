Portrait: Rihanna is now as rich as Paul McCartney and Madonna put together

Singer Rihanna has amassed a fortune over the past few years. Her path to becoming a makeup billionaire is more interesting than any of her songs, our author thinks.

There may be quite a few people who adore the Rolling Stones or David Crosby, for example, and wonder why more of this new music is still needed, which has only been bred for marketability and is in any case much worse than the old one. Or so. One could take hits by Rihanna, for example, “Umbrella” or “Diamonds”: perfectly crafted catchy tunes in zeitgeist pop. And otherwise? It was no coincidence that critics called the singer “Barbie doll from Barbados” because this beauty, who was born on the Atlantic island in 1988, was dressed in increasingly popular albums with hit music like a doll’s clothes.

And now one could just as well ask: Who still needs more make-up, please? You could also take Rihanna there. Because, as Forbes announced, thanks to its extremely successful cosmetics brand, it is now the richest of all the music stars marketed all around. With her equivalent of 1.4 billion euros in assets, Rihanna surpassed Jay-Z’s bling-bling rappers, Dr. Dre and P. Diddy – for the Stones generation: she now has as much money as Paul McCartney and Madonna put together.

Rihanna is the richest musician in the world

Crazy? Maybe, but interesting anyway. Because there is one thing that pop and cosmetics are very close to each other: It’s about perfect surfaces. But it is precisely in these that important things can be expressed, for individuals, but also for a new, different human existence at any time – a progress in fact.









That can hardly be said of Rihanna’s music, with which she wanted to make a career from childhood, born in Barbados in not exactly carefree circumstances, two brothers, three half-sisters, daughter of a warehouse worker, there are stories of drugs and violence. But discovered as a beauty queen with talent, her path led to music entrepreneur Jay-Z, who signed her, kicked off the style and image carousel and started a new, rewarding pop career. You don’t have to be a Stones fan to say: It doesn’t matter that the last album was five years ago.

Rihanna sells make-up under the brand name “Fenty”

But of all things, there is more to the make-up. Fenty is Rihanna’s brand, her family name. It was honored and successful because its products are much better available for many more skin types – especially for darker ones, which have so far been significantly underrepresented on the market. In this way, surfaces that are not unimportant individually (“We’re beautiful like diamonds in the sky”?) Become important in society.

And it won’t get any more interesting with Rihanna. She is now 33, was in a relationship with colleague Chris Brown, who must have copied her father’s pattern, it was then with the Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel, it is now with the rapper A $ AP Rocky – yes, Stones fans, dollar Sign in the name. It’s stupid and fits now, right?