Patch 1.3 details released, live stream at 6:00 p.m.

We remind you briefly of the live stream on Twitch, which starts at 6:00 p.m. Central European Summer Time and in which further details on patch 1.3 are to be announced. The stream can be seen here:

The last update of Cyberpunk 2077 is already a few days old – on March 29th there was the last patch for the game. The next patch is therefore desperately awaited – the first details of Update 1.3 are now available. Three core elements are the minimap, adjustments to the perks and the video sequences. This is edited by CD Projekt RED as a clip from the fictional news channel N54, which brings the topics forward with developer comments.

One of the planned changes for patch 1.3 of Cyberpunk 2077 (buy now € 38.00) is the minimap that should now zoom out at high speed. This should improve the overview if you want to take a turn. In the video, however, only a rather relaxed drive is shown, which is why you cannot infer how far the mini map actually zooms out.

The second topic is the video sequences in Cyberpunk 2077, which are now getting longer. The background here is that some of the recorded audio sequences continue and the clip is already finished. According to CD Projekt Red, this is a setup problem that has now been fixed. The sequence is probably the right length, but the running time was set too low.

And the last topic broached is the attributes of V, which cannot be easily reset after the update to version 1.3 of Cyberpunk 2077. In the future you will have to dig deep into your pockets to reset perks. If you want to develop your character from scratch, you have to save a little – according to CD Projekt Red, the amount should not be unrealistically high.

When patch 1.3 will come remains unclear. However, a live stream has been announced for today, August 17th at 6:00 p.m., in which there should be more information.









Source: cyberpunk.net

