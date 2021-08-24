Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Pamela Anderson sells her beach house in Malibu

By Sonia Gupta
Pamela Anderson has lived in this Malibu house, designed by the actress herself, since 2000.

Superstar Pamela Anderson is selling her house that was built just for her. The property and the beach house changes hands for just under twelve million dollars.

Actress, model and animal rights activist Pamela Anderson lived in the property in Malibu back in 2000. It is part of the Malibu Colony, a so-called gated community, i.e. a closed residential complex with restricted access. It’s very popular with celebrities: Tom Hanks, Woody Harrelson, Jeff Bridges, Tori Spelling and Bill Murray also have houses there.

Actress, model and activist Pamela Anderson is selling her beach house to focus on renovating her home in Canada.

The house, which has been on the market since spring, is not only right on the beach, it also has a lot to offer. In addition to teakwood walls, the beach house also has a spacious pool, a small guest house and its own sauna. The house itself covers 255 square meters, the whole property almost 600.

Vegetable garden and a fireplace in the bedroom

The main house has three bedrooms, an open living area with kitchen and cooking island, a spacious bathroom and several small toilets, a sauna and a small path that leads directly to a private beach – and a vegetable garden. Outside, the new owner Loren Kreiss, CEO of the interior brand Kreiss, also has a pool, a viewing terrace and a bar area.

This neat villa in the Malibu Colony, a closed residential community, belonged to Pamela Anderson for 21 years.

The house in which the actress lived for several years has 255 square meters of living space.

A staircase in the middle of the open living and dining area leads to the bedrooms on the upper floor.

Pamela Anderson moves to Canada, where she plans to renovate a house she has owned for three decades. She definitely made a profit on the sale: when she bought the property 21 years ago, she only had to make $ 1.8 million.

