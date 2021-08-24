Over 40 Netflix films by the end of the year

Streaming giant Netflix announced a number of planned films on Twitter. German celebrities are also on board.

Los Angeles – Netflix plans to release over 40 films in theaters and via streaming by the end of the year.

The streaming giant announced the colorful, star-studded mix on Twitter. The documentary “Schumacher” about the Formula 1 icon Michael Schumacher and the thriller “The Guilty” with Jake Gyllenhaal and directed by Antoine Fuqua have been announced for September.









Matthias Schweighöfer follows in October in the zombie comedy “Army of Thieves”. In November, Halle Berry will be the actress and director of “Bruised”, and Sandra Bullock in “The Unforgivable”. This thriller is directed by the German Nora Fingscheidt (“Systemsprenger”).

At Christmas, Netflix attracts big stars like Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothee Chalamet. They all star in the sci-fi comedy “Don’t Look Up” by Oscar winner Adam McKay (“Vice – The Second Man”). The film revolves around two astronomers who are sent on a major press tour to warn people about a dangerous asteroid that could destroy the earth. dpa