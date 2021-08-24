Tuesday, August 24, 2021
HomeNewsOver 40 Netflix films by the end of the year
News

Over 40 Netflix films by the end of the year

By Arjun Sethi
0
78




Streaming giant Netflix announced a number of planned films on Twitter. German celebrities are also on board.

Los Angeles – Netflix plans to release over 40 films in theaters and via streaming by the end of the year.

The streaming giant announced the colorful, star-studded mix on Twitter. The documentary “Schumacher” about the Formula 1 icon Michael Schumacher and the thriller “The Guilty” with Jake Gyllenhaal and directed by Antoine Fuqua have been announced for September.




Matthias Schweighöfer follows in October in the zombie comedy “Army of Thieves”. In November, Halle Berry will be the actress and director of “Bruised”, and Sandra Bullock in “The Unforgivable”. This thriller is directed by the German Nora Fingscheidt (“Systemsprenger”).

At Christmas, Netflix attracts big stars like Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothee Chalamet. They all star in the sci-fi comedy “Don’t Look Up” by Oscar winner Adam McKay (“Vice – The Second Man”). The film revolves around two astronomers who are sent on a major press tour to warn people about a dangerous asteroid that could destroy the earth. dpa


Previous articleInterview: Interview with Johnny Depp: “I hate the idea of ​​the Oscars”
Next articleTrailer reveals what MCU fans thought was impossible
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv