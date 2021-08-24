Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Over 40 Netflix films by the end of the year – dpa

By Sonia Gupta
L.os Angeles (AP) – Netflix wants to bring out over 40 films in theaters and via streaming by the end of the year.

The streaming giant announced the colorful, star-studded mix on Twitter. For September, the documentary “Schumacher” about the Formula 1 icon Michael Schumacher and the thriller “The Guilty” with Jake Gyllenhaal, directed by Antoine Fuqua, have been announced.




Matthias Schweighöfer follows in October in the zombie comedy “Army of Thieves”. Halle Berry will be the actress and director of “Bruised” in November, as will Sandra Bullock in “The Unforgivable”. This thriller is directed by the German Nora Fingscheidt (“Systemsprenger”).

At Christmas, Netflix attracts big stars like Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothee Chalamet. They all star in the sci-fi comedy “Don’t Look Up” by Oscar winner Adam McKay (“Vice – The Second Man”). The film revolves around two astronomers who are sent on a major press tour to warn people about a dangerous asteroid that could destroy the earth.

Sonia Gupta
