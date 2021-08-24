Tuesday, August 24, 2021
HomeNewsOmg, omg, OMG! Is Ben Affleck really looking for an engagement...
News

Omg, omg, OMG! Is Ben Affleck really looking for an engagement ring for J.Lo right now?

By Sonia Gupta
0
21




Anyways … at that time it shouldn’t work with both of them. The lovebirds got cold feet and canceled the thing a year later. Because of to “Too much media attention”as it was officially called. Well, the latter shouldn’t really have changed with Bennifer-Runde 2.0 either … which is a little bit down to Ben and J.Lo themselves, who are here make one headline after the next. Yes, anyone who wears BEN around their neck in-your-face style (the chain couldn’t be overlooked, girl) and recreates “Jenny from the Block” music video scenes shouldn’t be surprised by gossip news either, hehe.




But it doesn’t matter: We’d just find it awesome if Ben really asked the question of all questions soon. Jen’s last engagement to A-Rod wasn’t that long ago (by the way, you can find all of the singer’s engagement rings HERE 💍). Oh, but it would be cute too, wouldn’t it? 😬 And the two seem to be very in love and to enjoy the time together to the fullest. They just spent the weekend with all the kids and Ben’s mom. Among other things, it went to the musical “Hamilton”. To be continued, folks … we keep a very close eye on everything (and J.Los fingers) of course!



Previous articleCircus HalliGalli: That’s why Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick had to go to the basement
Next articleElon Musk influences their buying behavior
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv