Omg, omg, OMG! Is Ben Affleck really looking for an engagement ring for J.Lo right now?

Anyways … at that time it shouldn’t work with both of them. The lovebirds got cold feet and canceled the thing a year later. Because of to “Too much media attention”as it was officially called. Well, the latter shouldn’t really have changed with Bennifer-Runde 2.0 either … which is a little bit down to Ben and J.Lo themselves, who are here make one headline after the next. Yes, anyone who wears BEN around their neck in-your-face style (the chain couldn’t be overlooked, girl) and recreates “Jenny from the Block” music video scenes shouldn’t be surprised by gossip news either, hehe.









But it doesn’t matter: We’d just find it awesome if Ben really asked the question of all questions soon. Jen’s last engagement to A-Rod wasn’t that long ago (by the way, you can find all of the singer’s engagement rings HERE 💍). Oh, but it would be cute too, wouldn’t it? 😬 And the two seem to be very in love and to enjoy the time together to the fullest. They just spent the weekend with all the kids and Ben’s mom. Among other things, it went to the musical “Hamilton”. To be continued, folks … we keep a very close eye on everything (and J.Los fingers) of course!