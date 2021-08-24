Not only the fans love Keanu Reeves · KINO.de

Keanu Reeves is not only extremely popular with his fans. The actor also impressed his colleagues during the “Matrix 4” shoot.

This year we should be with “Matrix 4“Expect another sequel to the cult science fiction film. Allegedly the newest part is supposed to be titled “Matrix Resurrections”. In addition to Keanu Reeves as Neo, Carrie-Anne Moss will also return as Trinity. At the same time, there are a lot of new characters waiting for us that we don’t know much about yet.

One of these new performers is Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (“Aquaman”). It is not yet known who he will play in “Matrix 4”. It is believed that he could impersonate a young Morpheus. Finally, “The Matrix” star Laurence Fishburne has repeatedly denied that he was involved in the film. Abdul-Mateen II spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about what it was like to work with Keanu Reeves:

“I remember Keanu and his first line of text. I looked up and there was Keanu and I said, ‘Oh man, I’m really in’ Matrix ‘.’ It was just Keanu in that voice. And the technology, the Lana [Wachowski] (Director of ‘Matrix 4’, editor’s note) and the filmmaking, the camera equipment that I’ve never seen before. It’s so ambitious. It was really very interesting to do ‘Matrix 4’ at a time when the world was so cranky and reality was so distorted. If you allowed it, the feeling could creep in a little. “

“Matrix 4” should impress again with innovative techniques

Keanu Reeves is not only extremely popular among the audience, but also leaves a lasting impression on his colleagues. Neil Patrick Harris (“How I Met Your Mother”) was also surprised by the shoot, directed by Lana Wachowski. Everything felt familiar and intimate and not like on the set of a big science fiction film.

Nevertheless, viewers can expect some new and innovative camera technologies. Not only did Abdul-Mateen II hint at this, it was also thrown into the room by co-star Christina Ricci (“Sleepy Hollow”). She is even of the opinion that “Matrix 4” will again shape the technology of the film industry. A first test screening provided an ambivalent impression of the science fiction film. From the December 22, 2021 can then see the film for themselves.

