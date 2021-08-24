“Nine Perfect Strangers”: Nicole Kidman stayed in the role for months

Adaptation of the novel

“Nine Perfect Strangers” is based on the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty, who was also responsible for the book template for “Big Little Lies”. Just like in the book, the series revolves around nine people who experience a turbulent ten-day wellness trip with Masha. Which genre fans can look forward to, however, does not seem to be entirely clear to Kidman either. “When people ask me to define the series, I can’t. I don’t know if anyone on the team could tell what genre it is. We have no idea.”









Even if Kidman doesn’t know exactly what genre “Nine Perfect Strangers” is, it’s not the first time that she has given herself completely to a character. In “The Undoing” she played a therapist and confessed that this character had also left deep marks on her.

“I was out of action for a week because the immune system can’t distinguish between reality and acting. I was suddenly in a place where I was feeling restless and I didn’t know where my personality was,” said Kidman of her experience after filming “The Undoing”.