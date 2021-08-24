Nicole Kidman always stayed in the role

On August 18, Hulu will present the new miniseries Nine Perfect Strangers, which will be distributed internationally and therefore also in Germany by Amazon Prime Video. After the HBO dramas Big Little Lies and The Undoing, this is the third series with Australian film star Nicole Kidman within a few years. And how much passion the Oscar winner has put into the project, she now revealed at a TCA panel.

Deadline reports that Kidman stayed in her role for five months while starring in Nine Perfect Strangers. The actress herself was on record in the interview and called herself “batshit crazy“Which is also a direct quote from her character Masha. The character, based on the book by Liane Moriarty, is a wellness resort manager with unusual relaxation techniques for her wealthy clientele.

“I only ever replied as Masha“Claimed Kidman. “I wanted there to be a very calm healing energy all the time. So I remember going up to people and putting my hand on their heart, holding their hand, talking to me, or using my name Nicole when I completely ignored them.“

“The only way I could relate to people was because I felt like I was doing a performance and I didn’t want to feel that way“, added her. Kidman is not alone with this method-acting approach; colleagues such as Daniel Day-Lewis, Jim Carrey or Joaquin Phoenix swear by slipping into their characters.









In general, she referred to Nine Perfect Strangers as “trippy” (in German: “intoxicating“) And joked:”I challenge you to ask us what kind of genre we are dealing with here. Because we have no idea.“

Compare with scenes of a marriage or decalogue

Kidman also commented on how it was for her to start doing series in particular, after she had actually made a career as a film star. The actress pointed out that so far she has only been involved in TV projects in which a single director was in charge of the whole issue. In their opinion, this results in a coherent complete work, comparable to mini-series classics such as “Decalogue“From Poland Krzysztof Kieslowski or”Scenes of a marriage“By the Swede Ingmar Bergman.

Nine Perfect Strangers was entirely developed by Jonathan Levine (“Warm bodies“) Staged. The screenplay is by David E. Kelley – who also wrote Big Little Lies and The Undoing – as well as John Henry Butterworth and Samantha Strauss. Also in the ensemble: Melissa McCarthy, Manny Jacinto, Asher Keddie, Luke Evans, Melvin Gregg, Samara Weaving, Grace Van Patten, Tiffany Boone, Michael Shannon, Regina Hall and Bobby Cannavale, some of whom were also on the panel.

