Nicolas Cage fights against cowboys and samurais · KINO.de

With “Pig” Nicolas Cage celebrated a brilliant and tasty comeback as a favorite with critics. In Michael Sarnoski’s directorial debut, the 57-year-old as a truffle hunter and former master chef can finally show again why he once received an Oscar. A whopping 96% positive reviews from Rotten Tomatoes critics and a viewer rating of 84 percent should speak volumes.

But there are also supposed to be fans who prefer to see the master of the Noveau Shamanic, as he calls his acting, in his very own B-movie and trash corner: “Willy’s Wonderland”, please? Let me tell you that Cage is far from having enough of absurd stories, crazy characters and even wilder roles. And as if he had to demonstrate it directly, there is now the very first trailer for the action horror hub (Japanese stew) “Prisoners Of The Ghostland“:









“Prisoners Of The Ghostland”: The director is just as crazy

In “Prisoners Of The Ghostland” Nicolas Cage plays a ruthless bank robber called Hero who is hired by the rich ruler The Governor (Bill Moseley) in the merciless Samurai Town to find his adopted granddaughter Bernice (Sofia Boutella). In exchange for his services, the governor offers him freedom. However, he probably belongs to the suspicious group, because he does not want to rely on the word alone. Instead, the prisoner is put on a suit that has some explosive surprises in store if he does not stick to the agreement and a certain 5-day period.

And the search for the missing young woman is likely to develop into a crazy odyssey, if you know who directed it and made his English-language debut. Over the decades, the Japanese filmmaker Sion Sono has earned a reputation as a director who can both provoke and enchant – usually both at the same time. Works like “Suicide Circle”, “Love Exposure” and “Cold Fish” should also have their fans in this country. “Why Don’t You Play in Hell?” And “Tokyo Tribe” should come closest to what one can expect with “Prisoners Of The Ghostland”.

In addition to Cage, Boutella and Moseley, Nick Cassavetes, Tak Sakaguchi and Jai West also play. In the US, “Prisoners Of The Ghostland” starts on September 17, 2021 via video-on-demand, a German start date is still pending.

