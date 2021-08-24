“Modern Family” star Sofia Vergara scores in court dispute over embryos

Los Angeles. As Gloria in the funniest of all US family series, “Modern Family”, Sofia Vergara (48) almost always scored. Now also in the long-standing legal dispute between her and her ex-fiancé Nick Loeb (45) over frozen embryos. The Hollywood star has achieved another victory.

Loeb is not allowed to simply hire a surrogate mother

According to US media reports on Wednesday, a court in Los Angeles ordered that Loeb Vergaras needed “express written consent” in order to have the embryos carried to term by a surrogate mother.

Vergara dated businessman Loeb intermittently between 2010 and 2014. After the separation, Loeb went to court to sue for control of two embryos that had been created together by artificial insemination. They were created and frozen in 2013. According to their contract with a fertility clinic in Beverly Hills, both parties would have to agree to any steps, the judge in California has now ruled.









Loeb wants “Emma” and “Isabella” to be born

Loeb had also filed a lawsuit in the conservative US state of Louisiana on behalf of the fertilized egg cells. He wanted to ensure that “Emma” and “Isabella” can be born. In January, Loeb suffered a defeat in Louisiana on appeal.

The Colombian-born actress played the second wife of Patriarch Jay Pritchard, Colombian-born Gloria Delgado, for eleven seasons. Vergara has a son from a previous marriage, born in 1992. She has been married to her US colleague Joe Manganiello (44, “Magic Mike XXL”) since 2015.