Mila Kunis vs. Demi Moore: shut up!

The biography “Inside Out” by Demi Moore, 56. Rival Mila Kunis, 35, has already had sleepless nights in autumn …

Insider reveals: “Mila freaked out”

If that doesn’t backfire … Six years after Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore’s marriage, the actress makes hers threat true – and bring out her autobiography! It’s about her dramatic childhood, drug experiences – and of course her famous ex-husband! Too much for Ashton’s current wife Mila Kunis!

she is freaked outwhen she found out about Demi’s plan. She doesn’t understand why she can’t finally rest

such a friend of the “Black Swan” star. Understandable! After all, it is considered certain that Demi spicy details about her marriage to Ashton will gossip.









Did Ashton Ex force Demi to have sex with other women?

Rumors persist that the “Two and a Half Men” star needed other, younger women to get going. He also reportedly forced Demi into one Threesome with other women. The actress is said to have drowned her grief over this in alcohol … Hard reading material that is sure to sell well.

Demi won’t leave anything out

it says from the environment of the actress. Such Revelations But Mila doesn’t want to read about her husband – especially about her children! “She’s already had sleepless nights because of it“said an insider.

Text: Vivienne Herbst

