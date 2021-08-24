Mila Kunis unrecognizable as a heroin addict

vMila Kunis unrecognizable as a heroin junkie

03/19/2021 8:15 pm

For her new film “Four Good Days”, the beauty Mila Kunis turned into a drug addict. And convinces all along the line.

Mila Kunis (37) is one of the most beautiful women in the world. The native Ukrainian has been enchanting viewers with her huge brown eyes for years.

You can hardly recognize her in the trailer for her new film “Four Good Days”. With bad skin, emaciated and overdue hairline, she shows herself to be a young woman with a heroin addiction.

Fight against addiction

The drama is loosely based on the 2016 Washington Post article “How’s Amanda? A Story of Truth, Lies and an American Addiction ”. Well-known author and Pulitzer Prize winner Eli Saslow documented a young woman trying to get off drugs.

“Four Good Days” tells the story of 31 year old Molly and her mother Deb. The daughter’s heroin addiction divides the family. Then suddenly Molly is at the door again and asks her mother for help.

Despite the many previous disappointments, Deb rushes into one last attempt to rescue her beloved daughter from the deadly and merciless grip of heroin addiction.

An (almost) true story

It is the story of a family like the millions in the United States. The country has been in one for about five years Opioid crisis.









To date, an estimated 450,000 people have died from opioids in the crisis. The addiction hits the heart of society, because the majority of those who have died are said to have become dependent on legal opioids that were previously prescribed for them, for example after an operation.

Supporting actress Glenn Close

Mila Kunis stood in front of the camera with Hollywood legend Glenn Close for “Four Good Days”. The icon mimes mother Deb.

Glenn Close has been one of the big names in Hollywood for 40 years. A few days ago she got her eighth Oscar nomination as b1st supporting actress in the Netflix drama “Hillbilly Elegy ”. At the age of 74, the actress could finally win her first Oscar in 2021!

Release on May 21

The film celebrated its world premiere on January 25, 2020 at the world-famous Sundance Film Festival. Perhaps due to Corona, there was no cinema release.

Now the film is to be shown in a few selected cinemas on April 30, 2021. The release as video-on-demand will follow on May 21, 2021