Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Mila Kunis unrecognizable as a heroin addict

By Arjun Sethi
IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

03/19/2021 8:15 pm

For her new film “Four Good Days”, the beauty Mila Kunis turned into a drug addict. And convinces all along the line.

Mila Kunis (37) is one of the most beautiful women in the world. The native Ukrainian has been enchanting viewers with her huge brown eyes for years.

You can hardly recognize her in the trailer for her new film “Four Good Days”. With bad skin, emaciated and overdue hairline, she shows herself to be a young woman with a heroin addiction.


