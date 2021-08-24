Meryl Streep: is your daughter getting married this weekend?

Meryl Streep’s daughter Grace dares to walk in front of the altar again. Will she marry the British musician Mark Ronson this weekend?

Meryl Streep (72) is supposed to celebrate the wedding of one of her four children again this weekend. US actress Grace Gummer (35, “American Horror Story”), the second oldest daughter of the Hollywood star, is alleged to be performing with the British musician Mark Ronson (45, “Uptown Funk”) in New York. This is reported by “Page Six”, the gossip page of the “New York Post”.









The paper also claims to have found out that the wedding was actually planned to be much bigger. But because of the spreading delta variant of the corona virus, the couple is said to have reduced the guest list to close friends and family.

It would be the second marriage for both of them. Mark Ronson was married to the French actress Joséphine de La Baume (36) from 2011 to 2018 and Grace Gummer was married to the musician Tay Strathairn (40) for 42 days in 2019.

Engagement with a diamond ring



Mark Ronson announced the engagement on his June podcast “The FADER Uncovered”. “I got engaged last weekend,” he announced in an interview with Tame Impala singer Kevin Parker (35). He did not mention the name of his fiancée. The fact that he had asked for the hand of his friend Grace was revealed by the fact that the actress had recently been spotted with a diamond ring on her finger.

Meryl Streep has been married to the US artist Don Gummer (74) since 1978. The couple had four children, Henry (41), Mamie (38), Grace and Louisa (30).

