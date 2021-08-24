Matt Damon on Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: I hate true love

Matt Damon has opened up about the relationship between his buddy Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. And indirectly referred to it as “true love”.

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have one of Hollywood’s most famous male friendships. The Boston actors had their breakthrough together when they won the 1998 Academy Award for the screenplay for “Good Will Hunting”. In the film they also played the main roles. They both love to piss each other off – and the recently flared up love between Affleck and Jennifer Lopez gives Damon a lot of reason to fool around.

“You are probably very happy for both of them. I know that you are very happy to be asked about it,” joked a US radio presenter during an interview with Damon. “Yes, exactly, how should I find it otherwise? Should I be sad about it? Maybe say: I hate true love?”, Damon replied amused and then joked: “I think it’s stupid. Yes, yes. I wish you only – you know – the worst. “

Ben Affleck and Lopez have a broken engagement behind them



Affleck and Lopez were a couple in the early 2000s and even engaged. Affleck’s appearance in Lopez’s music video for the song “Jenny from the block”, where he pats the singer’s buttocks on a yacht, became particularly famous. He regretted the video, he said later in an interview. He came across as a fool and not a gentleman. The wedding of the celebrity couple never took place, but almost 20 years later Lopez and Affleck are a couple again. For Lopez’s 52nd birthday, they recently even recreated the yacht pictures from that time.













“He’s the best. He deserves all the luck in the world,” Damon enthused more seriously about his buddy in another interview. “I’m very happy for both of them.” Both Lopez and Affleck married their next partners after their separation and had children. But both the marriage between Lopez and Marc Anthony and that of Affleck and Jennifer Garner broke up. Only Matt Damon has been happily married to his wife Luciana Bozan since 2005.

Source: “People”

sst