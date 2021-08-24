Matt Damon back in the cinema: And suddenly everyone was crying

07/31/2021 10:00 pm

Matt Damon had an emotional return to the cinema. When he entered the hall everyone was crying.

The Hollywood star attended the premiere of his film “Stillwater – Against Any Suspicion” (theatrical release on September 9) at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Upon entering the cinema, Damon said he was pretty touched as it was his first visit to the cinema since the outbreak of the corona pandemic.

That’s why everyone got so emotional

In a video of the premiere, the cast of the film can be seen breaking into tears as the audience gives them a five-minute standing ovation. When asked what made him so emotional, Damon replied to “Variety”: “The feeling of being back in a movie theater, how much I missed it, why we do all this.”









Matt Damon about an overwhelming moment

About the first cinema experience after the lockdown, the former “Bourne” actor said (see also the video below): “It was a great reminder that we come as a community, turn off the lights and all have this experience together at the same time. There is something beautiful and valuable about it. The moment kind of overwhelmed me because I hadn’t done it in two years. It was great. I was happy. I was just very moved. “(Bang / KT)