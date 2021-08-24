Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Matt Damon back in the cinema: And suddenly everyone was crying

By Sonia Gupta
Matt Damon back in the cinema: And suddenly everyone was crying

© IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

07/31/2021 10:00 pm

Matt Damon had an emotional return to the cinema. When he entered the hall everyone was crying.

The Hollywood star attended the premiere of his film “Stillwater – Against Any Suspicion” (theatrical release on September 9) at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Upon entering the cinema, Damon said he was pretty touched as it was his first visit to the cinema since the outbreak of the corona pandemic.


Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
