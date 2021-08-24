Marvel sensation: The new Iron Man will enter the MCU next summer

IRONHEART August 24, 2021 at 6:37 pm MCU viewers will get to know the new Iron Man earlier than expected, as Marvel mastermind Kevin Feige has now revealed. More on Netzwelt.

Iron Man (Source: tmdb.org)

In the MCU, Riri Williams succeeds Iron Man.

As Marvel boss Kevin Feige now revealed, the figure will already be seen in “Black Panther 2”.

The Iron Man successor is making her debut on Disney + even before her own series.

Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) may have been history in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since “Avengers: Endgame” from 2019, but with Riri Williams his (teenage) successor is already in the starting blocks. Riri will be the unofficial Iron Man successor in the upcoming series “Ironheart” on Disney + and will create an armored suit similar to Tony Stark’s.

As MCU mastermind Kevin Feige now revealed on the sidelines of the “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” premiere (via comic book), Marvel fans will be Riri Williams / Ironheart seen before her own series on Disney +.









The character will therefore celebrate her live-action debut in the MCU in the upcoming “Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever”. Kevin Feige stated literally: “We are filming ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ right now, and you will first meet the character Riri Williams in ‘Black Panther 2’.”

According to Kevin Feige, “Ironheart” leading actress Dominique Thorne will start filming her own show on Disney + (which is expected to be released in late 2022) after her “Black Panther 2” scenes.

This is Riri Williams / Ironheart in the Marvel Comics



In the Marvel Comics, Riri Williams is a 15-year-old prodigy who builds her own Iron Man-based battle suit at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Tony Stark then becomes aware of her and becomes a kind of mentor figure for the teenage girl.

MCU viewers will unfortunately no longer get to see this story after Robert Downey Jr.’s departure – unless Iron Man should actually return as blue artificial intelligence!

Rate Ironheart genre Drama, Action & Adventure, Sci-Fi & Fantasy First broadcast 01/01/2023 First broadcast in Germany 01/01/2023 Other sources network Disney Play production Marvel Studios