Wednesday, August 25, 2021
Marion Cotillard and Johnny Depp are honored in Spain

The French actress Marion Cotillard is honored in San Sebastián.

Mickael Chavet / ZUMA Wire / dpa

08/24/2021 7:15 pm

She received an Oscar in 2007 for “La Vie en Rose”. Marion Cotillard is now being honored again.

The French star actress Marion Cotillard was awarded the “Donostia” prize at this year’s San Sebastián Film Festival.

The 45-year-old Oscar winner from Paris will receive the award for her career to date on September 17th in the Kursaal auditorium in the northern Spanish city, the festival organizers announced on Tuesday. In addition to Cotillard, Hollywood star Johnny Depp is also to be awarded the “Donostia” according to an earlier announcement from the festival. The 58-year-old American is due to receive his award on September 22nd.





