Marion Cotillard and Johnny Depp are honored in Spain

The French actress Marion Cotillard is honored in San Sebastián.

08/24/2021 7:15 pm

She received an Oscar in 2007 for “La Vie en Rose”. Marion Cotillard is now being honored again.

The French star actress Marion Cotillard was awarded the “Donostia” prize at this year’s San Sebastián Film Festival.

The 45-year-old Oscar winner from Paris will receive the award for her career to date on September 17th in the Kursaal auditorium in the northern Spanish city, the festival organizers announced on Tuesday. In addition to Cotillard, Hollywood star Johnny Depp is also to be awarded the “Donostia” according to an earlier announcement from the festival. The 58-year-old American is due to receive his award on September 22nd.









Marion Cotillard: Breakthrough 2007

Cotillard “shone intensely in European and American productions and with the same talent in dramatic, comic and action-packed roles,” said the reason for the award. She has worked with directors such as Michael Mann, Christopher Nolan, Woody Allen, Steven Soderbergh and James Gray, among others. She achieved her international breakthrough in 2007 with her portrayal of the legendary singer Edith Piaf in “La Vie en Rose”, for which she received an Oscar, a Golden Globe and a Bafta award for best actress in 2008.

The largest film festival in Spain

The 69th edition of the “Festival Internacional de Cine de San Sebastián” will take place between September 17th and 25th. It is the most important film festival in Spain.

Big names in the film business such as Alfred Hitchcock, Bette Davis and Lana Turner were guests in the picturesque city on the Atlantic. Germany won the main prize, the “Golden Shell”, for the first and so far last time in 2003 with Dito Tsintsadze’s thriller “Gunshot”. The trophy is named after the shape of the bay on which the Basque metropolis is located.