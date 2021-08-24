Margot Robbie gets role in Wes Anderson film

If it works, then it works: There are currently three films in the cinemas in which Margot Robbie is involved. While the actress worked as a producer on “Promising Young Woman”, she was the voice actress for “Peter Hase 2 – Ein Hase macht sich vom Acker”. In addition, Robbie is in top form in her star role as Harley Quinn in “The Suicide Squad”. The 31-year-old seems to be very busy in the future. As the “Hollywood Reporter” reports, Robbie plays in the new Wes Anderson film.

Little is known about the work of the US filmmaker (“Grand Budapest Hotel”). The makers are still silent about the plot and the title of the film. What is known, however, is that filming is scheduled to start in Spain at the end of August. It is also clear which prominent actors Margot Robbie can expect on the set. In addition to the Hollywood great Tom Hanks, Anderson was also able to win actors such as Oscar winner Adrien Brody (“The Pianist”), “Ghostbusters” star Bill Murray and the also Oscar-winning Tilda Swinton (“Michael Clayton”).









Margot Robbie plays Barbie

Margot Robbie is currently in front of the camera at Brad Pitt’s side for the film “Babylon”. Director Damien Chazelles pays homage to the Hollywood of the 1920s. In addition, the shooting of a film by David O. Russell that does not yet have a title recently ended. Margot Robbie expects a special role in “Barbie”, where she is supposed to play the famous plastic doll. Directed by Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”), the film is due to open in cinemas in 2023. Robbie will not only take on the lead role, but will also work as a producer.

Wes Anderson will soon be releasing his film “The French Dispatch”. The comedy starring, among others, Frances McDormand and Timothée Chalamet recently celebrated its world premiere in Cannes and will open in Germany on October 21.