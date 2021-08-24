Machine Gun Kelly: is he moving in with Megan Fox? – Cologne

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have been a couple for a long time. Now the musician should move in with her.









Now things are getting serious between Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. Eight months ago, she made her relationship public. On January 10, 2021, the couple was apparently spotted leaving Machine Gun Kelly’s house. Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox were photographed carrying boxes and cupboards out of the house and loading them onto a car. From the photos it seems that the musician has cleared his house and will be living with his girlfriend from now on. HollywoodLife has reached out to the Reps of Megan and MGK for comment on whether or not the two will live together. However, based on how things are going in their relationship, it certainly wouldn’t surprise anyone! Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been deeply in love since they met after meeting on the set of their film “Midnight in the Switchgrass” in the spring of 2020.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are inseparable



In May, Megan Fox was on the PDA with Machine Gun Kelly in one of his music videos, and news spread that the actress had broken up with husband Brian Austin Green after ten years of marriage. Since then, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been virtually inseparable, and they even made their red carpet debut at the American Music Awards in November. The actress filed for divorce from Brian, with whom she shares three sons, in late November. Meanwhile, Brian Austin Green is also moving on after the divorce. At Christmas he was photographed getting on a plane with Sharna Burgess, pro of Dancing With the Stars. They flew to Hawaii together for a romantic vacation. They were even photographed kissing deeply. On January 9, the actor confirmed that things were “really good” for the couple.