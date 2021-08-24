Tuesday, August 24, 2021
HomeNewsLots of rumors about Tom Cruise: new girlfriend, break with Scientology?
News

Lots of rumors about Tom Cruise: new girlfriend, break with Scientology?

By Sonia Gupta
0
38




Does he have a new girlfriend? And did he break with Scientology? US actor Tom Cruise is currently offering a lot of reason for speculation.

Last update on

At Wimbledon, Tom Cruise appeared for the first time with fellow actor Atwell.

© imago

London – For years it was technically quiet about Tom Cruise (59). Ironically, he is said to have fallen in love with the filming of the new part of “Mission: Impossible”, which is still in progress. Namely in fellow actor Hayley Atwell.

In any case, he appeared with the 39-year-old British woman at the Wimbledon women’s final in London a few days ago. There the two were photographed almost more than the tennis players. Cruise and Atwell got along well from the start and would meet after filming, an insider recently said. Outwardly, Atwell would correspond to Cruise’s loot scheme – she resembles his ex-wife Katie Holmes.

On Sunday, Cruise visited Mercedes motorsport director Toto Wolff in Silverstone




© imago

But another rumor about Tom Cruise is currently going on – and that concerns Scientology. The actor has been an avowed member of the sect for decades, which is why he broke with ex-wife Holmes.

However, the American would not have lived in the British headquarters of the “Saint Hill Manor” religious community during his stay in Great Britain, reported The Sun. According to insiders, the pandemic could be to blame for the rift. During the filming of “Mission: Impossible”, Cruise pays careful attention to the minimum distance and the wearing of masks. It is rumored that the opinions between Cruise and Scientology differ very widely when it comes to corona and vaccination. (TT)

Read TT ePaper for free

Access the newspaper digitally at any time, the free period ends automatically after 4 weeks.

TT ePaper

Leave a Comment

Catchwords


Previous articleYou want to know how to get hold of Mila Kunis? Ashton Kutcher reveals
Next articleBitcoin mining company rises to become the next crypto unicorn
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv