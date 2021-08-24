“Let the games begin”: Taylor Swift is now involved in Tiktok

US star Taylor Swift is now expanding her repertoire of social media appearances with Tiktok. Finally, a new album is in the starting blocks. But the 31-year-old is also still active in front of the camera.

Taylor Swift can now also be found at Tiktok. On Monday, the US singer posted her first clip on the hip social media platform, which is all about short videos. The clip received more than 1.1 million views within the first two hours. Swift had over 340,000 followers in the same time.

It’s not yet a comparison to your Instagram numbers, but that should change quickly. Swift currently has around 174 million followers there, and each post is usually viewed several million times. “There’s a lot going on at the moment,” writes the singer about her first Tiktok.









“Oh, and I’m on Tiktok now. Let the games begin,” continued Swift. More and more celebrities had recently discovered Tiktok for themselves – including actress Alicia Silverstone and music icon Cher, who has only released one clip in several weeks so far.

Between stage and screen

Swift, on the other hand, did a lot of publicity for their soon-to-be-released record “Red (Taylor’s Version)”. This is a new recording of their fourth studio album “Red”, which comprises 30 tracks, can already be pre-ordered and should be delivered from November 19th.

In addition to music, the 31-year-old is also advancing her acting career. She is said to be on the cast of the new film by star director David O. Russell and the production company New Regency. This is now reported, among other things, by the US trade journal “The Hollywood Reporter”. Swift is said to play alongside Hollywood greats like Robert De Niro, Margot Robbie, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Chris Rock and Christian Bale. Nothing is known about the plot of the strip so far, but production is said to have already been completed.