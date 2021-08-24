Learn from Coinbase’s mistakes

“For us it is good that Coinbase was the first to go public.” (Photo: Bloomberg) Jesse Powell

Denver, Frankfurt The crypto world has the upper hand again. Bitcoin cracked the psychologically important mark of $ 50,000 on Monday. The oldest and most important digital currency is thus approaching its previous record high of around $ 64,000 in April, as data from the analysis company Coinmarketcap show. The setbacks of the past few months seem to have been forgotten for the time being. The crypto industry is here to stay.









This not only attracts more and more investors. It also leads to a steady professionalization of the providers, such as the crypto exchanges. Because after US market leader Coinbase, the number two there, Kraken, is now forging growth plans in Europe.

“We are working on a license in an EU country,” explains founder and CEO Jesse Powell in an interview with Handelsblatt. Kraken wants to enter the market on the old continent by the end of the year. Malta, Luxembourg and Ireland are particularly suitable. Talks with the supervisory authorities were ongoing, so there was no decision yet.

