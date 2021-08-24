Kylie Jenner: According to pregnancy rumors – she’s spending “a fortune” on baby # 2

The Hollywood news in the GALA ticker: Kylie Jenner is said to be spending an “absolute fortune” on baby number 2 +++ Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are further fueling the rumor mill.

August 24, 2021



Kylie Jenner is said to be shopping for her second child



She has not yet confirmed the sweet rumors, but signs are growing that Kylie Jenner, 24, could actually be pregnant with her second child. Together with friend and child’s father Travis Scott, 30, the Kardashian sister is said to be spending “an absolute fortune” on the nursery for baby number 2. At least that’s what an insider reports to the American magazine “Life & Style”. “She only buys the latest baby items, everything will be by designers … only the best of the best. She wants everything to be perfect,” it continues.

But not only Kylie Jenner should expect her second child with great anticipation, her three-year-old daughter Stormi is already looking forward to a little sibling. “Stormi is such a sociable little girl and has a great relationship with all of her cousins. She loves being around other kids and can’t wait to have a little brother or sister to play with or take care of” reports another insider.









23 August 2021



Weekend trip together? Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz have been spotted together



Are Channing Tatum, 41, and Zoë Kravitz, 32, a couple? There have been rumors for weeks that the two stars were dating. Obviously there is some truth behind the speculation. The “Magic Mike” actor and the model have been seen together several times in the past few days. On Friday, August 20, the two are said to have packed their things and went on a trip together.

Pictures from “TMZ” show Tatum and Kravitz loading the car. In addition to some groceries, the 41-year-old also carried travel bags, which suggest that they were planning a weekend outside of New York together. Just a few days earlier, the actress and the ex of singer Jessie J, 33, were photographed taking a relaxed walk in the East Village district. According to media reports, Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are not yet in a steady relationship, but they are well on the way there. So far, none of the Hollywood stars have commented on the rumors. The two got to know each other while filming “Pussy Island”. Channing Tatum took the lead role, and Zoë Kravitz directed.

Sources used: tmz.com

