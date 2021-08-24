“King Richard” – Trailer for the new movie hit with Will Smith – MANN.TV

Tuesday, August 24, 2021
News

"King Richard" – Trailer for the new movie hit with Will Smith

By Sonia Gupta
King Richard: Trailer for the new film with Will Smith – Fans of Hollywood darling Will Smith can look forward to a new film with the star. In “King Richard” Smith not only takes on the leading role, but is also involved as a producer with his company Westbrook. The film moves between sports film and drama and tells the story behind the world-famous tennis players Venus and Serena Williams.

You will now get a preliminary insight with the first trailer for “King Richard”. In order to bring you closer to the strip, a deeper insight into the plot of “King Richard” follows. The film is based on the true story of Richard Williams, father of the legendary tennis players Venus and Serena Williams.


Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
