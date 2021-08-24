“King Richard” – Trailer for the new movie hit with Will Smith – MANN.TV

King Richard: Trailer for the new film with Will Smith – Fans of Hollywood darling Will Smith can look forward to a new film with the star. In “King Richard” Smith not only takes on the leading role, but is also involved as a producer with his company Westbrook. The film moves between sports film and drama and tells the story behind the world-famous tennis players Venus and Serena Williams.

You will now get a preliminary insight with the first trailer for “King Richard”. In order to bring you closer to the strip, a deeper insight into the plot of “King Richard” follows. The film is based on the true story of Richard Williams, father of the legendary tennis players Venus and Serena Williams.

Will Smith in a strong role

Richard’s goal is to pave the way for his daughters to the top of success. However, there are enormous obstacles in his way that he has to overcome. After all, Compton, California is not exactly where tennis champions are born. But Richard is working on a plan to guarantee his daughters sporting success despite adverse circumstances.

In the beginning he even sweeps the syringes of drug addicts from the shabby local tennis court. He also bravely defends himself against the gangs who claim the space as their turf. He tirelessly teaches his daughters the intricacies of a game that he has never played himself and fights against the age-old boundaries of race and class for a fair chance for his girls – because he knows that they are destined for great things.









Exciting social and sports drama

“King Richard” could therefore turn out to be an exciting social and sports drama, which, thanks to the plot, is aimed not only at tennis fans, but all genre fans. With a well-known cast, Will Smith also includes Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Tony Goldwyn and Jon Bernthal. “King Richard” starts in US cinemas and on HBO Max on November 19, 2021. A German theatrical release date is not yet known.