Kim Kardashian had an affair with Travis Barker!

Shanna revealed in an interview with “USWeekly” that the Kardashians were to blame for their marriage. You caught Kim and Travis together!

It is said to have happened at the time when Kim Kardashian was not yet an A-celebrity – and worked as Paris Hilton’s assistant. That was in the early 2000s. In his memoir “Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums”, the “Blink 182” drummer tells of a trip to Amsterdam with Paris and Kim. He is said to have been totally into Kim, but claims that he was a real gentleman towards her.









In an interview with USWeekly, Shanna makes it clear that her ex-husband would lie 100 percent. She goes into detail: “Someone sent me all of their dialogues, and I’m also close friends with people who were there while things were happening.” After four years of marriage, she filed for divorce from Travis in 2008 for infidelity. All of this happened before Kim’s big career kick with “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” in 2007. Over the years, Kim had been confronted with the rumors again and again – but would have denied the rumors.

Shanna doesn’t know why Travis lied about his affair with Kim. She suspects, “He’s with her sister now, so I think that would be really weird.”

