Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Katy Perry admits to self-doubt and insecurities

By Arjun Sethi
Katy Perry (36) surprises with an unexpected confession! The vocal talent seems to have achieved everything in showbiz with over 47.5 million albums sold and her legendary superbowl performance. What the “I Kissed a Girl” interpreter, who has been known as a power woman since at least her hit “Roar”, is now appealing, should surprise many of her fans: Katy also struggled with self-doubt and insecurities!

As a juror for the US talent show American Idol Last Sunday the singer rated the eccentric vocal performance of her 26-year-old namesake Erika Perry. She had come to the show mainly to show it to villains in her college and her ex, who had left her shortly before the show – and to clear up uncertainties. When Katy heard of this fate, she revealed a very approachable side and admitted: “I know that too well! Sometimes I feel like I’m not enough.”

After the celebrity mom, who was freshly baked in the summer, described the aspiring singing talent as “weird” and somehow also “a bit annoying”, she made it clear: In addition to these quirks, Erika is also amiable. Would you have expected Katy to struggle with insecurities? Vote!

Katy Perry in November 2016 in New York City
Katy Perry in December 2016 in Los Angeles
Singer Katy Perry at the premiere of “American Idol”


Arjun Sethi
