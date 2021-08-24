Jennifer Aniston: After announcing against vaccination opponents, she adds

Jennifer Aniston responds with clear words to the criticism of her decision to exclude unvaccinated people from her life.

Jennifer Aniston (52) defends herself against the criticism of her decision not to exclude people who have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus from her life. The actress came under fire after revealing that she broke up with “a few people” close to her for not getting vaccinated or for not disclosing their vaccination status. Now she faces her critics and shares her thoughts on the subject again in her Instagram story.

Aniston doesn’t want to “put life in danger”



In her post, Aniston replied to a fan who had asked, “But if [Jennifer] is vaccinated, is it protected, isn’t it? Why should she worry when she [nicht geimpfte Menschen] has around? “









Aniston stated, “Because if you have the variant, you are still able to pass it on to me,” referring to Corona variants. “I might get a little sick, but I’m not going to be hospitalized and I’m not going to die,” the US star said in the post. “BUT I CAN give it to someone who is not vaccinated and whose health is at risk (or who has a pre-existing condition) – and therefore I would put their life at risk,” said Aniston. “THAT’s why I’m worried. We have more to take care of than just ourselves.”

“Moral and Professional Commitment”



In an interview with “InStyle” (September issue) Aniston spoke for the first time about her decision to weed out some people in her circle of friends because of their vaccination status. “There is still a large group of people who are against vaccinations or just not listening to the facts. It’s a real shame,” she said in the post that was digitally published on Tuesday. “I just lost a few people around me who refused or did not disclose [ob sie geimpft worden sind oder nicht]and that was unfortunate. “

The actress continued. “I think it is a moral and professional obligation to provide information because we are not all vaccinated and tested every day. It is difficult because everyone has a right to their own opinion – but many opinions are based on nothing else Fear or propaganda. “

Committed from the start



When the pandemic broke out in March 2020, Aniston was quick to advocate social distancing and other Covid-19 precautions. She later appealed to her 37.7 million followers to wear a mask.

