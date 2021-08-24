Jay-Z & Will Smith invest in a company that turns low-income homeowners into homeowners

By Michael Rubach on August 23, 2021 – 8:07 pm

The luxury jeweler Tiffany & Co. has landed Jay-Z and Beyoncé for its new campaign. A press release stated that such a collaboration between a brand and the two Carters had never taken place before. The multi-layered campaign called About love was also created in close cooperation with the couple.

Jay-Z & Beyoncé pose in front of a rare work of art

Tiffany relies on exclusivity when working with world stars. The famous Tiffany diamond was included in a campaign for the first time. Beyoncé is also the first black woman to wear the iconic piece of jewelry. But the gem is not the only valuable piece. Photographer Mason Poole has Beyoncé and Jay-Z pose in front of a work by artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. The picture with the title Equals pi from 1982 comes from a private collection. The work has so far not been accessible to the public.

Tiffany’s Executive Vice President of Product & Communications says of the coup with Beyoncé and Jay-Z (now streaming on Apple Music):

“Beyoncé and Jay-Z are the epitome of the modern love story. As a brand that has always stood for love, strength and self-expression, we cannot think of a more iconic couple that better represents the values ​​of Tiffany. We are honored to have the Carters have become part of the Tiffany family. “







The campaign is to be rolled out on the print market from September 2nd. A film premiere has also been announced for September 15th on Tiffany.com. Director Emmanuel Adjei, who has already visualized Beyoncès’ album “Black is King”, is on board for this. Jay-Z also went behind the camera himself to film his wife performing the song “Moon River”. Here is a brief impression:

Schoolchildren and students also benefit from the partnership between the Carters and Tiffany. Two million US dollars are to be made available for scholarships and internship programs.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z already showed their love for great art with their collab album as The Carters. The video for the first single “Apeshit” was shot in the Louvre.

Video of THE CARTERS – APESHIT (Official Video)

► Tell us what you think about this article! (0 comments)