Hugh Jackman loves teasing Ryan Reynolds online

What loves teasing himself! That also seems to be the case with Hugh Jackman, 52, and Ryan Reynolds, 44. The two actors have been joking on social media at each other’s expense for several years. It started with Ryans Attempt, Hugh to convince to star in his film “Deadpool”. Even today, the “Wolverine” actor still seems to have a lot of fun making fun of the Canadian actor.

The “X-Men” star explained Fox News: “It should be an Olympic discipline Ryan Reynolds to troll. I’m pretty sure I would win the gold medal in it, but I think everyone would enjoy the sport. “ Just recently, the Australian posted on Twitter a picture with the director Shawn Levy (53). This last worked with Ryan on the film “Free Guy”. Hugh wrote about the photo: “Please, Shawn? You forgot Ryan to invite you to your party? Don’t worry buddy. I keep your secret to myself. And … post. “

Fans seem to love the dynamism of the two Hollywood stars. One user writes in the comments: “I swear to you, the relationship between Hugh and Ryan makes me so happy! “ Another fan commented on the post: “You two are laughable! I love your friendship!”

Instagram / thehughjackman Shawn Levy and Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds at Comic-Con 2015

Facebook / VancityReynolds Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal

