Hugh Jackman hugs his mother, who left him as a little boy

Time heals wounds after all. On August 23, Hugh Jackman posted a photo on his Instagram account in which he lovingly put his arm around his mother’s shoulders. Both smile at each other. Hugh simply writes: “Mum”.

A mother-son moment that almost never happened again. Because Hugh, the father of two adopted children, remembers the morning when his mother disappeared from his life. She didn’t even officially say goodbye to him at the time. When Hugh got back from school she was just gone. The next day, a telegram came from England, the actor recalled in an interview with “Good Morning Australia” in 2012. His father, Christopher Jackman, prayed every day that Grace would return. Hugh had hoped for a long time too. It wasn’t until he was 12 that he realized that his mother would never come back to Australia.









After his parents divorced, Hugh’s sisters Zoe and Sonya moved to live with their mother in England while he stayed with his father in Australia. Once a year he saw his mother. Despite this trauma, Hugh, who has been happily married to his wife Deborra-Lee for 25 years, never thought that Grace would not love him. In October 2011, he stated in The Sun: “I’m 43 now and we’ve made our peace with what’s important. I have a good relationship with my mother today ”.

That now also explains the sweet snapshot, for which there are many hearts and likes from Hugh’s Instagram followers. (csp)