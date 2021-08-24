Horror trip with Nicole Kidman on Amazon Prime

Nicole Kidman becomes the sinister head of a recreation department and Jason Momoa goes on a vengeance campaign. The overview reveals which streaming highlights the week has in store.

After “Big Little Lies”, another bestseller by Liane Moriarty becomes a series – and again Nicole Kidman plays the leading role. In “Nine Perfect Strangers” (from August 20, Amazon Prime Video) she welcomes nine stressed city dwellers with the promise of salvation in a health department. But in truth she has very different plans. Find out what else Netflix, AppleTV + and Co have to offer in the next few days in the overview.

“Nine Perfect Strangers” (Amazon Prime Video) Rebirth, a new you, a better version of yourself: goals and promises like this are almost prayed down like a mantra in the new series “Nine Perfect Strangers”. The series, an adaptation of a bestseller by Australian author Liane Moriarty, sends nine stressed-out city dwellers on a self-healing trip. Your destination: Tranquillum House, a picturesque and mysterious luxury resort somewhere in the middle of nowhere. There Masha (Nicole Kidman) promises the way to inner peace. But who is the ominous figure with the Russian accent? And more importantly, what the hell is she up to?

Nicole Kidman in a series adaptation of a bestseller by Liane Moriarty: In “Big Little Lies” this combination resulted in a fantastic series. “Nine Perfect Strangers” relies on the same recipe for success. The drama series raises a lot of questions in the first half of the series. Director Jonathan Levine (“Long Shot – Unlikely but Not Impossible”) teases his audience with secrets that are slow to reveal. Answers will be available from August 20th on Amazon Prime Video.

“Sweet Girl” (Netflix) Jason Momoa goes for revenge: The devoted family man Ray Cooper (Momoa) wants to get back at a pharmaceutical company in the Netflix movie “Sweet Girl”. The company withdrew a potentially life-saving drug just before Ray’s wife (Adria Arjona) died of cancer. When the grieving widower realizes that his wife’s death was no accident, he swears revenge. At the same time, he does everything to protect what is left of his family: his daughter (Isabela Merced).

“Sweet Girl” is one of over 70 announced Netflix films with which the streaming giant wants to score in 2021. At the center of the action-packed revenge story: “Aquaman” star Jason Momoa, who not only worked as the protagonist, but also as a producer on the fast-paced thriller alongside Brad Peyton (“The Journey to the Mysterious Island”, “San Andreas”). The film will be available from August 20th.







“Heels” (Starzplay) In the ring the big show, glitz and glamor. But heroes and antiheroes become people in the changing rooms. They are guys next door who give everything and can’t help but sacrifice themselves for a show that promises the audience a few hours of distraction from everyday life and lets them dream of a better life: When the radiant hero Ace (“Vikings “-Star Alexander Ludwig) in the new Starzplay series” Heels “gets into the ring from August 15th, then he not only fights against the dark villain Jack Spade (Stephen Amell), but also against his brother and to get away from him Emancipate her father’s inheritance.

With its scripted reality, wrestling is predestined to structure the complicated real world: There are the good guys (faces) and the bad guys (heels), there are winners and losers. But in “Heels”, responsible for series maker Michael Waldron (“Loki”, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”) and showrunner Mike O’Malley (“Shameless”), the lines blur – inside and outside the ring. More family drama than wrestling series, the eight episodes mix the show and life, the dreams of the big wide world with the run-down provincial reality. It starts on August 15th at Starzplay.

“The Professor” (Netflix) Dramedy replenishment on Netflix: On Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim (Sandra Oh) great challenges await. The English lecturer is the first woman of color to take over a chair at the prestigious Pembroke University. There she has to prove to her mostly white, male colleagues that she meets the high expectations. The new professor also has her hands full at home and looks after her little daughter Ju Ju (Everly Carginilla) and her father Habi (Ji Yong Lee), who is in need of care.

In the new series “Die Professorin”, “Grey’s Anatomy” audience favorite and Emmy award winner Sandra Oh becomes an overburdened academic. Sandra Oh is not the only guarantee of success for the Netflix production: the producers are none other than the “Game of Thrones” showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss. The six-part comedy series with a good pinch of black humor starts on August 20th on Netflix.

“Truth Be Told” (Apple TV +) The true crime hype has created numerous new podcast and streaming formats in recent years. In 2019, Apple repackaged the popular genre in a particularly creative way with the drama series “Truth Be Told”: In the first season, the true crime podcaster Poppy Parnell (Octavia Spencer) became an investigative reporter and had to face herself in the process face your own past. Now Poppy returns and gets support from media tycoon Micah Keith (Kate Hudson), a childhood friend. Together they look for the murderer of Micah’s husband. Can their friendship hold up?

As in the first season, when “Breaking Bad” star Aaron Paul stood in front of the camera at the side of Octavia Spencer, the Oscar winner Kate Hudson also got prominent support on board in the new episodes of the Apple series . True crime fans can find out what happens next for Poppy and the top-class newcomer in the captivating drama show on Apple TV + from August 20th.



