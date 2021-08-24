“Hobbs And Shaw 2” may come earlier than expected – News 2021

In an interview, Hiram Garcia, producer and colleague of Dwayne Johnson, commented on plans for the future in the “Fast And Furious” universe. In addition to Johnson’s exit from the main series, he also broached the subject of “Hobbs & Shaw 2”.

The “Fast And Furious” series has too well-known leading characters. When Dwayne Johnson first appeared in the series in 2011, he was already a well-known actor, but by no means as successful as he is now. Johnson has been the world’s most successful actor for years. In order to market himself, Johnson needs to be the center of attention in his films and look good. It’s just stupid that the “Fast And Furious” series already has such a figure. Vin Diesel, who is not only the leading actor but also the producer of the series, is considered to be the head of the franchise. There have been several arguments between the Hollywood greats in the past.



That’s a tough blow for fans of the FF franchise. Apparently there is really no going back and Dwayne Johnson breaks all bridges behind him. Johnson cancels “Fast & Furious”, but …







After Diesel and Johnson argued for the first time, Johnson stepped out of line after “Fast And Furious 8” and took Jason Statham with him to direct the spin-off “Hobbs & Shaw” with the actor. This was very successful and a sequel was announced directly. When the argument between Johnson and Diesel subsided, many fans and “Fast And Furious” director Justin Lin began to hope that Dwayne Johnson could play in the series finale again. When Vin Diesel recently provoked the world star again, he officially dropped out of the main series and wished all those involved good luck for the future.



Hiram Garcia, Hollywood producer and longtime colleague of Dwayne Johnson has now confirmed the exit from the series. Johnson will not be in “Fast And Furious” 10 and 11 for “obvious” reasons. The plans for “Hobbs & Shaw 2” are not affected.

Does this mean that the spin-off will appear earlier because Johnson has a place in the calendar? Not really, Hiram Garcia confirmed that they are currently looking for a way to produce “Hobbs & Shaw 2” and want to do it as soon as possible, but Dwayne Johnson’s calendar will not show any gaps. The star can still be seen in several blockbusters per year and that won’t change anytime soon. It will be at least a few more years before “Hobbs & Shaw 2” hits theaters.