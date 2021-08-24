Tuesday, August 24, 2021
HomeNews"Hobbs And Shaw 2" may come earlier than expected - News 2021
News

“Hobbs And Shaw 2” may come earlier than expected – News 2021

By Sonia Gupta
0
54




In an interview, Hiram Garcia, producer and colleague of Dwayne Johnson, commented on plans for the future in the “Fast And Furious” universe. In addition to Johnson’s exit from the main series, he also broached the subject of “Hobbs & Shaw 2”.


Previous articleAquaman 2 Rumor: Leading actress replaced by Emilia Clarke
Next articleHow to secure Bitcoin & Co.
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv