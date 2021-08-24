Her mother had a nice chat with Angelina Jolie

At that time she took her mom with her and she could hardly believe her luck when it was said that the mother-daughter team would sit next to the then Hollywood dream couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Her mother was a little nervous, so she drank a few glasses of champagne – which made her very talkative.









On the ‘Tonight Show’ with Jimmy Fallon, the 32-year-old recalls: “I went with my mother. It was my first visit to the Golden Globes. It was very, very, very exciting, so I took my mother with me. We sat next to Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt … We said: ‘On a show like this, of all things, we sit next to each other.’ And my mom never drinks, and she had champagne that night, which was probably not the best idea, but she had a wonderful time. ‘”The Oscar winner adds,”[Meine Mutter] Angelina Jolie started to ask: ‘Do you have children?’ And I said, ‘You must be crazy.’ She knew, of course, but she was making small talk. ‘How old are you? What are their names? ‘ She knew everything. But they were so nice. We had lots of fun. That was a very fun evening. “